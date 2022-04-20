FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side bested North Side 13-3 in five innings in the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic while Heritage bested Bishop Dwenger 6-2 at the ASH Centre to headline area prep baseball on Wednesday.

South Side was led by Saint Francis recruit Perry Stow, who had 5 RBI at the plate and struck out eight batters on the mound.

In the nightcap at Parkview Field, Eastside bested Prairie Heights 14-0 in 5 innings as Blazers pitcher Owen Willard threw a perfect game.

Heritage improves to 7-0 on the season with the win against the Saints.