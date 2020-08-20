South Side to retire Pollard’s jersey on Sept. 11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side graduate, former Purdue standout, and NFL Super Bowl champion Bernard Pollard will be honored by his alma mater this season as the Archers will retire the football legend’s no. 10 jersey before their game against Snider on September 11.

“Depending on the Return of Fans plan for September, the ceremony will either be in person (following Indiana and Allen County Board of Health guidelines) or virtual if restrictions are still in place,” says South Side athletic director Torrey Currty. “Details for the evening will be sent one week prior to the event.”

As a safety, Pollard was known for his hard-hitting style throughout his career, earning him the nickname “Bonecrusher.” He spent nine seasons in the NFL, suiting up for Kansas City, Baltimore, Houston, and Tennessee.

As a starting safety he helped the Ravens beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.