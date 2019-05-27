South Side shuts out Homestead for sectional title

South Side came into the day as the lone remaining team from the SAC left in the postseason – and they stayed alive by winning their second-straight sectional title by blanking Homestead 4-0 at Forest Glen Park on Monday.

It marks the second sectional title in a row for the Archers, who did it under two different head coaches. Sheldon Van Pelt led the Archers last season, while Ryan Dellinger is the program’s new head coach this year.

Elias Perez pitched a complete-game shutout for the Archers. He allowed four hits and walked four while striking out two in seven innings.

Jacob Sanchez paced the South offense with two RBI.

South Side advances to face the winner of the Noblesville sectional (Hamilton Southeastern or Carmel) at regionals on Saturday at 1 p.m. hosted by Lafayette Jeff. The HSE-Carmel game on Monday has been halted by weather with a tie score of 1-1 in the fourth inning. It will resume Tuesday at 6 p.m.