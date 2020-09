FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been a while since Bernard Pollard Jr. put on the Archer’s helmet and ran onto the field, but South Side officially retiring the “bone-crushers” jersey over the weekend.

The former Purdue standout, and NFL Super Bowl champion spent nine seasons in the NFL, suiting up for Kansas City, Baltimore, Houston, and Tennessee.

Pollard Jr was drafted in 2006 in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs.