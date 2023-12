FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side High School’s baseball has a new man in charge, as the Archers have named Matt Hille as the program’s new head coach.

Hille was introduced to the team on Tuesday afternoon.

Hille has experience as a head coach within the Summit City Sluggers organization.

South Side went 5-18 overall and 2-12 in SAC play last spring under coach and alum Will Coursen-Carr.