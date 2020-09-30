South Side edges Wayne for key SAC victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side edged Wayne 1-0 in boys soccer on Tuesday to keep the Archers’ hopes alive for the SAC title.

South Side finishes 6-1 in SAC play, ahead of Concordia’s 5-2 mark after the Cadets lost 3-2 to Snider on Tuesday night.

South now waits to see how Bishop Dwenger finishes out the conference season. The Saints came into the night 4-1 in SAC play with a Tuesday night game against North Side and a Wednesday night game against Northrop.

If Dwenger wins out the Saints would finish 6-1 but would earn the SAC title over South Side since the Saints beat the Archers head-to-head on September 15 by a final of 2-1.