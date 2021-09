FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The South Side at Snider high school football game set for Friday at Spuller Stadium has been cancelled as the Archers have a high number of varsity level players in quarantine.

According to Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson Krista Stockman, the game will not be rescheduled.

Snider coach Kurt Tippmann tells WANE-TV the Panthers are searching “high and low for a new opponent.”

South Side is 1-2 in coach Guy Lee’s first season while Snider is 2-1 this year.