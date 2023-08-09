FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side High School’s Jack Weicker Stadium is looking spiffy as the artificial turf installation is nearing completion.

So far this week the main green artificial turf has been laid with numbers, hash marks, and other various smaller pieces still being installed. Play clocks, soccer benches, and other various structures are still among the items left to finish.

Athletic director Torrey Curry says the project is coming along as scheduled, and, barring any unforeseen weather delays, should wrap up late next week.

That should be in plenty of time for South Side football’s first home game. The Archers open the 2023 season on the road at Marion on Friday, August 18. Their home opener is set for Friday, August 25 against South Bend St. Joseph.