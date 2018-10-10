South Adams upsets Blackhawk on first night of sectional volleyball Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WANYE, Ind. (WANE) - Volleyball sectional tournament action tipped off around the state on Tuesday evening with only a handful of matches involving area teams, but South Adams knocked off 2A no. 6 Blackhawk Christian to headline local action.

In 2A play at Eastside High School the Starfires toppled the Braves 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 15-25, 28-26). The Starfires now face Canterbury in sectional semifinal play at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In 4A action at By Hey Arena host North Side defeated South Side 3-0. The Legends advance to face Wayne at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.