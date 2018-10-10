South Adams upsets Blackhawk on first night of sectional volleyball
FORT WANYE, Ind. (WANE) - Volleyball sectional tournament action tipped off around the state on Tuesday evening with only a handful of matches involving area teams, but South Adams knocked off 2A no. 6 Blackhawk Christian to headline local action.
In 2A play at Eastside High School the Starfires toppled the Braves 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 15-25, 28-26). The Starfires now face Canterbury in sectional semifinal play at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In 4A action at By Hey Arena host North Side defeated South Side 3-0. The Legends advance to face Wayne at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.