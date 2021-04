FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams cruised to the Starfire’s fourth-victory in a row after defeating New Haven at Parkview Field on Thursday afternoon.

New Haven got up quick on South Adams and had the game at 2-0 by the end of the 2nd inning. By the bottom of the 3rd, South Adams had it tied back up.

From there the Starfires poured on the runs, adding four more in the bottom of the 5th.

The high school series continues this Saturday at Parkview with another double-header.