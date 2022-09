FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams continued its excellent season on the volleyball court with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-11) victory over Snider at Kilmer Court on Monday night, improving the Starfires record to 17-3 overall this year.

Shea Alberson, Macy Pries, and Cora Baker all led the Stafires with 8 kills apiece.