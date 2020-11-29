South Adams stopped just a few inches shy from a state title by Covenant Christian

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The South Adams Starfires fell to Covenant Christian by a score of 41-40 in the 1A state title game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

South Adams running back, Christian Summersett, was stopped by a group of Covenant Christian defenders on a two-point try that would have given the Starfires the lead with 1:30 left in the 4th quarter.

Bishop Luers led 6-0 to begin the game, and a 34-27 lead after a Christian Summersett touchdown with just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

South Adams finishes the season 13-1 and state runner-up.