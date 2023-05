BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams High School senior Peyton Pries is heading to Saint Francis to continue her volleyball career as the senior signed with the Cougars on Thursday night.

A three-sport standout at South Adams, Pries plans to study radiology at USF while playing volleyball for coach Scott Haddix.

Pries finished her prep career with 1,259 digs, 367 kills, and 146 aces.