South Adams senior Besser named NEIBA Player of the Year

Grant Besser, a senior from South Adams High School, was selected for the inaugural Northeast Indiana Baseball Association High School Player of the Year.

Grant is the career leader in strikeouts at South Adams and just recently topped the 400 career strikeout milestone. Last year, he was a perfect 10-0 on the mound with 6 saves. This season, Grant is 4-0 currently on the mound with 4 saves. He averages well over 2 strikeouts per inning.

At the plate, his numbers have been notable as well hitting 0.495 with 18 doubles and 6 home runs as a junior and currently sitting at 0.480 thus far in his senior season.

He has led the Starfires to 2 Sectional Championships (2017 & 2018) including a Regional Championship appearance last year that ended with South Adams losing in the 10th inning 1-0 to eventual State Champion Boone Grove. Grant left in the 8

th inning due to pitch count restrictions.

He has also helped guide the Starfires to 2 ACAC Championships (2016 & 2018). The Starfires play Jay County for the ACAC Championship tomorrow night at Harry F. Anderson Field.

Grant will be honored at the NEIBA Hall of Fame banquet this Sunday, May 19th at

Classic Cafe Catering and Even Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, 46818. Art Saltsberg will emcee. Tickets are $25 each. They can be purchased via PayPal using the email address: FWNEIBA@gmail.com.