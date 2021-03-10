South Adams’ Moser to coach IFCA North-South game, roster revealed

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams’ Grant Moser will lead his squad into battle July 9 in Indianapolis as the Starfires top dog has been named the head coach of the North squad for the annual Indiana Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Game.

This summer’s game marks a return to the field for the contest, as the 2020 game was cancelled due to COVID precautions.

Local players selected to the North team are James Arnold & Nick Miller of South Adams, Warsaw’s Juan Jaramillo, Homestead’s Luke Palmer & Brady Parker, Northrop’s Jose Reducindo, Dwenger’s Devon Tippmann, Concordia’s Brayden Payne, Southwood’s Elijah Sutton, Lane Burns of Eastside, and Eastbrook’s Aiden Miller.