BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams boys basketball won the program’s first ACAC tournament championship since 1993 and Jay County won the program’s fifth in seven seasons on Saturday.

James Arnold was crowned MVP on the boys side. He finished with 18 points in the championship game.

Sophomore Renna Schwieterman led the way for Jay County, putting up 30 points in the final game.

This was the 98th annual boys tournament and 47th annual girls tournament.