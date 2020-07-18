South Adams equipped for week one behind senior leadership

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – Out in Berne, South Adams hopes phase two goes as smooth as phase one went because the team believes this is the team’s year for something special.

The Starfires bring back 17-seniors this year, including five that have been apart of the varsity football since their freshman years.

“We have five guys now that have played four years of varsity football so just that experience means the world to the game. Guys that have been in those tough spots, last year we averaged 40 points per game which was a school record, but obviously at the regional we didn’t get it done when we needed to so that’s kind of fueling the fire as far as work ethic goes.” Head Coach Grant Moser said.

A big difference this year for South Adams will be more experience.

“It’s going to be special, we have a lot of seniors and juniors that really want to be great and we put the work in, we put the time in and we’re really looking forward to it.” Quarterback James Arnold said.

South Adams begins week one with a home game against Winchester Community.