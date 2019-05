South Adams claims fourth consecutive sectional crown Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 5 South Adams tallied four runs in the top of the ninth - three coming on a bases loaded double by Mallory Hirschy - as the Starfires bested 2A no. 13 Adams Central 4-0 to win the program's fourth consecutive sectional title in softball.

The Starfires now host 2A no. 1 Bremen Tuesday night in regional action.

