FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some of the area’s best soccer players were honored Monday night at The Plex South as the Fort Wayne United FC, a club soccer program, recognized its latest group of high school seniors.

The club, which competes regionally and nationally, has players from many northeast Indiana schools who have suited up for FW United FC in the past. That includes a good portion of the Homestead team that won the 3A state title this past year. Homestead senior Amelia White, a long-time FW United FC standout, was named the state’s Player of the Year.

In addition, Fort Wayne United FC Director of Coaching Bobby Poursanidis was recently named a member of the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame class of 2022.