INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After a convincing win last Friday at Warren Central, Snider head football coach Kurt Tippmann is being recognized as the Coach of the Week by the Indianapolis Colts.

Snider dominated at Warren Central in a 42-20 victory last Friday, marking the most impressive victory by a northeast Indiana team in week one.

Last season, Heritage’s Casey Kolkman and Columbia City’s Brett Fox both received Colts Coach of the Week honors.

Each Colts Coach of the Week is presented a $2,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and Corteva Agriscience for the school’s athletic fund, as well as a commemorative plaque.