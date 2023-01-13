FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Cannen Houser slammed one home while Snider’s Ciara Sims scored a clutch basketball in overtime of Snider’s win over Homestead to claim “Gem of the Night” honors courtesy of Peter Franklin Jewelers!
Snider’s Sims, Carroll’s Houser nab “Gem of the Night”
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
