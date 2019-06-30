Snider’s Prochaska to participate in PanAm Paralympics in Peru

FORT WAYNE, ind. (WANE) – Cali Prochaska just keep swimming.

The Snider junior-to-be is a torpedo in the pool – that just wants to be treated like everyone else. Prochaska was born with a birth defect called PFFD or proximal femoral focal deficiency that caused an abnormality in her left leg.

After surgery in 2008, she needed physical therapy and that included swimming. Cali took to the water and soon after she began competing.

Cali will travel to Lima, Peru to participate in the Parapan America Games.

Over the summer, she trains and competes for the Blackhawk Swim & Dive team in local meets.

She’s adapted in the water as she’s learn to steer with her arms more. In the future, Cali hopes to also compete at the collegiate level.