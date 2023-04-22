FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a stellar junior season with Snider, Jordyn Poole has earned one of northeast Indiana’s most prestigious awards.

On Saturday, Poole was named the 2023 recipient of the Tiffany Gooden Award, which is presented by the Journal Gazette to the most outstanding basketball player in the SAC.

This season, Poole averaged 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game with a Snider team that earned a regional championship. Poole also dropped a season-high 31 points in the semi-state round to Fishers, nearly helping the Panthers upset the eventual Class 4A runner-up.