WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Katie Gearlds just earned a massive commitment for Purdue women’s basketball. On Tuesday, Snider junior guard Jordyn Poole announced she plans to begin her college basketball career with the Boilermakers.

The 2023 winner of the Tiffany Gooden Award for top player in the SAC averaged averaged 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game with a Snider team that earned a regional championship. Poole also dropped a season-high 31 points in the semi-state round to Fishers, nearly helping the Panthers upset the eventual Class 4A runner-up.

Poole can sign as early as this fall with the Boilermakers.