FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School junior Jordyn Poole will take her spot among the state’s elite underclassmen this summer as the Panthers’ point guard is one of six players selected to the Indiana Junior All-Stars Core Group.
In addition, Snider’s Joh’nea Donahue and Norwell Kennedy Fuelling have been selected to the Indiana Junior All-Stars Blue Group.
The Indiana Junior All-Stars play the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 4 as the Core Group and the Red Group will make up the roster that night. On June 7 the Indiana Junior All-Stars will play the Indiana Seniors with the Core Group and Blue Group comprising the roster in that contest.
2023 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars
GIRLS CORE GROUP (playing on June 4 and June 7)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Alli Harness, 5-8, G, 23.6, Carroll (Flora), undecided
Jordyn Poole, 5-6, G, 16.7, Fort Wayne Snider, undecided
Chloe Spreen, 5-9, G, 19.0, Bedford North Lawrence, undecided
Reagan Wilson, 5-7, G, 16.9, Noblesville, Iowa State
Faith Wiseman, 6-4, F, 16.1, Indian Creek, Indiana
Juliann Woodard, 6-0, F, 22.8, Jennings County, undecided
GIRLS RED GROUP (playing on June 4 vs. Kentucky Juniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Lauren Foster, 5-7, G, 18.6, Indian Creek, undecided
Talia Harris, 5-8, G, 9.5, Fishers, undecided
Rachel Harshman, 6-0, F, 14.4, Mooresville, undecided
Ellie Kelleher, 5-9, G, 11.5, Westfield, undecided
Avery Kelley, 5-5, G, 15.4, Evansville Memorial, undecided
Ellery Minch, 6-2, F, 16.5, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), undecided
GIRLS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 7 vs. Indiana Seniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Aniyah Bishop, 5-10, G/F, 9.4, Lake Central, undecided
Joh’nea Donahue, 5-8, G., 11.9, Fort Wayne Snider, Bowling Green
Kennedy Fuelling, 5-7, G, 21.8, Norwell, undecided
Kyra Hill, 6-2, F, 15.8, Goshen, undecided
Camryn Runner, 5-9, G, 18.9, Hamilton Heights, undecided
Adrianne Tolen, 5-10, G/F, 16.4, West Lafayette, undecided
Head coach: TBA
Assistant coach: TBA
2023 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates
Sunday, June 4 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville (2315 Allison Ln. Jeffersonville, IN 47130) — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).
Wednesday, June 7 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at TBA (address TBA) — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).
Friday, June 9 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter (1215 Hickman Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301) — girls, 5:30 p.m. CDT (6:30 p.m. EDT); boys, to follow, about 7:30 p.m. CDT (8:30 p.m. EDT). Ticket information, TBA.
Saturday, June 10 — Futures Games and Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204) — Futures Games, girls, noon; boys, 2:00 p.m.; Senior girls, 5:00 p.m.; Senior boys, to follow (about 7:30 p.m.). Tickets go on sale on April 15.