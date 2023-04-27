FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sure, she’s still got one more year at Snider High School, but Jordyn Poole already knows where she’ll be heading to for college as the Panthers point guard has verbally committed to Purdue University.

WANE-TV chatted with Poole about her decision on Thursday, as Poole cited a comfortability with the Purdue coaching staff as a major reason she picked the Boilermakers.

Rated as a four-star recruit by many scouting services, Poole is also a top 60 recruit for the class of 2024 according to ESPN.

This past season she averaged 16.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on the way to winning the Tiffany Gooden Award as the Summit Athletic Conference’s top player.