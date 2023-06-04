JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – After being named to the Indiana Junior All-Stars core team, Snider standout Jordyn Poole shined in a 79-69 win over Kentucky’s Junior All-Star team.

Poole finished with a double-double, scoring a team-high 19 points while adding 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win.

Poole and the Indiana Junior All-Stars will face the Indiana Senior All-Stars on Wednesday at Indianapolis Cathedral High School as part of this week’s showcase. Another Snider standout, Nae Nae Donahue, along with Norwell’s Kennedy Fuelling, are expected to suit up after being named to the Indiana Junior All-Stars “Blue Group” earlier this year.