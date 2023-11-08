FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Snider High School seniors signed on Wednesday to play D1 sports, as Jordyn Poole (basketball/Purdue), Johnea Donahue (basketball/Bowling Green), and Tia Phinezy (volleyball/Missouri) each put pen to paper.

Poole, a point guard, is one of the leading candidates for Indiana Miss Basketball this season. She averaged 16.7 points and 4.0 assists last season as Snider went 21-5.

Donahue put up 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 5.6 steals a game as a junior and was an Indiana Junior All-Star last summer along with Poole.

At 6-foot-2, Phinezy was a force in the middle for the Panthers. She led Snider with 242 kills and 53 total blocks this past season, helping Snider to an overall record of 13-15.