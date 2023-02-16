FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider junior Jordyn Poole and Columbia City sophomore Addison Baxter will get a chance to show off their skills on a new platform, as both have been selected to play in the inaugural IndyStar girls’ All-Star Futures Game.

According to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, the Futures Games will pair teams of current Indiana high school freshman, sophomore, and juniors in a North-South format. There will be two games – one for boys, one for girls – both played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, June 10. Later that night the Indiana All-Stars will host the Kentucky All-Stars in their annual contest at Gainbridge.

24 girls were selected for the Futures Game roster, with both Poole and Baxter selected to the North squad. Wabash coach Matt Stone will be the head coach of the North team.

Additionally, it was announced on Thursday that Garrett coach Bob Lapadot will serve as an assistant coach for the 2023 Indiana Girls All-Star team during their annual series with Kentucky this summer.