Snider’s Moore commits to Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School senior DJ Moore is bound for Bloomington, as the offensive lineman verbally committed to the Indiana Hoosiers football program on Monday afternoon.

Moore lists at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. He had offers from a number of schools, including Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon.

Allen is part of what is becoming a pipeline of offensive linemen to go from the Summit City to Bloomington to play for Tom Allen. Dwenger grads Luke Wiginton and Vinny Fiacable, and Snider alum Randy Holtz are all offensive lineman on IU’s roster.