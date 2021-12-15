Snider’s Moon picks Purdue, Moore inks with Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider football fans will have reason to root for both teams in the Old Oaken Bucket game as senior Domanick Moon signed with Purdue while classmate D.J. Moore inked with Indiana University on Wednesday afternoon.

Moon tallied 86 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception this past fall from his linebacker position. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Moon was named the Indiana Mr. Football positional award winner at linebacker, signifying him as the top linebacker in the state.

Moore, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman, was named to the IFCA Top 50 team as one of the best 50 overall players in the state. Moore picked the Hoosiers over offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, and many others.