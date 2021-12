FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Football Coaches Association released its all-state teams on Monday as well as its positional Mr. Football Award winners.

Snider senior Domanick Moon won the Mr. Football Award at linebacker, staking his claim as the best linebacker in the state. The Purdue recruit tallied 86 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception for the SAC champion Panthers.