Snider’s lacrosse team receives $10,500 towards new gear from US lacrosse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Lacrosse team received a grant from US Lacrosse worth over $10,500 in new gear that will help make the fees more affordable for the kids.

Lacrosse in Indiana is considered a club sport which means most of the time players are stuck paying fees to play. At time those fees can range anywhere from $250 to $750 depending on what all the player needs.

Snider lacrosse head coach, Michael Fabyanic hopes that the cut in cost will lead to more students coming out to give the sport a shot.