FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School standout Kamari Juarez will continue his football career at Marian University as the senior signed with the Knights on Tuesday.

Juarez, a receiver and return man, tallied 1,470 total yards and 14 total touchdowns as a senior. He racked up 46 receptions for 762 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding three kick returns for a score and one punt return for a TD.