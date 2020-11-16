Snider’s Jackson signs letter of intent to play basketball at Loyola University

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s official, Snider’s Destiny Jackson signed her letter of intent to continue her education and basketball career at Loyola University Chicago.

Jackson had previously made a verbal commitment to San Jose State in May, but re-opened her recruitment over the summer.

Jackson averaged 11.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game last season at Northrop, but is attending Snider for her senior season.

Jackson plans on studying exercise science in the Windy City.