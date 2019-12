FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider offensive lineman Randy Holtz and Warsaw kicker Harrison Mevis are the best at what they do in the state of Indiana, as the two were named Mr. Football Position Award Winners by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

Congratulations to the Mr. Football Position Award Winners. These young men had outstanding senior seasons.

WRRichard Hamilton

TEMitchel Collier

OLRandy Holtz

QBSpencer Wright

RBCharlie Spegal

KHarrison Mevis

DLKyle King

LBTy Wise

DBMaxen Hook

PColeHussung — IFCA (@INFBCoaches) December 7, 2019

It means Holtz was viewed by the state’s coaches as the top offensive lineman in Indiana while Mevis is the state’s top kicker.