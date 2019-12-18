Snider’s Holtz to IU, Belizaire to SIU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the SAC’s best put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon as Randy Holtz (Indiana University) and Gianini Belizaire (Southern Illinois University) both signed to play college football.

Holtz, ad offensive lineman, just committed to the Hoosiers on Tuesday. The six-foot-seven, 350-pound standout is one of six finalists for Indiana’s Mr. Football Award this season. He was the positional Mr. Football winner at offensive line – signifying him as the top offensive lineman in the state – and selected to the IFCA’s Top 50 team.

Belizaire, a defensive tackle, was one of three finalists for the Euell A. Wilson Award that goes to the SAC’s best player. Belizaire tallied 16 tackles for loss and 6 sacks this past season and was an All-State selection in 6A.