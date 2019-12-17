Snider’s Holtz commits to I.U.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider senior and Indiana Mr. Football finalist Randy Holtz is taking his talent to Bloomington as the offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Hoosiers via social media on Tuesday afternoon.



At six-foot-seven, 350 pounds, Holtz paved way for Snider offense that averaged 35.5 points per game. He was named the Positional Mr. Football Award winner at offensive line, making him top offensive lineman in the state of Indiana while guiding Snider to a 7-3 record.

A selection to the IFCA’s Top 50 All-State Team, Holtz is one of six finalists for Indiana’s Mr. Football Award.