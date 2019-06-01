Snider’s Hamlin, South Side relay squad win state

Snider’s Jesse Hamlin outdistanced the competition in the 3200 meters while South Side ran away from the field in the 4×400 relay two bring two state championships back to Fort Wayne at the 116th annual boys state track meet hosted by Indiana University on Friday night.

Hamlin finished with a time of 9:04.69 to best a field led by northeast Indiana. Concordia’s Reece Gibson came in third with Homestead’s Ryan Ruppert fourth.

South Side shaved right at three seconds off its seeded time with a 3:17.19. Preshawn Boyd anchored the win with Kaiden Long, Omar Jackson, and Deamond Talton running the other legs.

Other local top five finishers were Churubusco’s Sam Wood (2nd in pole vault), Wawasee’s Luke Griner (4th in the 800 meters), and Liam Hesting of Columbia City (5th in discus). Homestead’s 4×800 relay squad came in fourth.

Team-wise, North Central finished first with 42 points with second-place Pike one point behind. Locally, Homestead led the way with 17 points to tie for 14th place. South Side tied for 22nd with 12 points while Snider was 26th with 10.