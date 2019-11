FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A multi-sport standout at Snider High School, Payton Gorman will focus on track in college as the senior signed with Bowling Green on Wednesday.

Gorman won the sectional title in the 400 meters last spring as a junior and finished second at regionals and seventh at state.

She also finished second in the 100 meters at the sectional meet, third at regionals, and 15th at state.

Gorman also ran on the 4×100 and 4×400 relays squads.