Snider’s Duff, Farnsworth both sign with Rose-Hulman for basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Panthers are taking their talents to Rose-Hulman, as senior Dillon Duff and Isaac Farnsworth both signed to play basketball for the Engineers on Wednesday.

Duff is a 6-foot-5 forward who averaged 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a senior.

Farnsworth, a 6-foot-3 wing, tallied 10.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this past year.

The duo helped lead Snider to a 19-6 overall record and a 4A sectional crown.

The two will be joined at Rose-Hulman by classmate Jon Barnes Jr. Barnes, who also played basketball for Snider, will play quarterback on the Rose-Hulman football team.