FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Nae Nae Donahue is heading to the MAC, as the junior has verbally committed to play college basketball at Bowling Green State University.

Donahue, a 5-foot-7 guard, averaged 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 5.6 steals a game this past season for the Panthers.

Snider finished 21-5 on the season and advanced to the 4A semi-state this past Saturday at Huntington North.