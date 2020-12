FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday evening, Snider’s Domanick Moon took to twitter to announce his decision that he would be committing to Purdue.

The three-star linebacker chose the Boilermakers out of six official offers but the big decision came between Purdue and Cincinnati.

An all-conference first team selection, Moon told WANE-15 it was the coaching staff at Purdue that really sold him on becoming a Boilermaker.