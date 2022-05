FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five Snider High School seniors put pen to paper on Wednesday as Chris Diers (esports/Siena Heights), Kade Hinton (baseball/Vincennes University), Layla Huneck (soccer/Manchester University), Jakobe Kidd (esports/Edgewood University), and Hunter Perkins (tennis/Indiana Tech) all signed letters of intent.