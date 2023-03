FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A talented tandem from Snider High School are heading to the collegiate level for their soccer careers.

Jada Carter signed to continue her soccer career with Manchester University, while Dillon Lambert is heading to Trine University.

Carter scored a goal while also tallying four assists in her final year with Snider. Meanwhile, Lambert helped Snider boys soccer compile an 11-6-2 record, including an appearance in the sectional title game.