Snider trio accepts offer to Rose-Hulman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider seniors Dillon Duff, Jon Barnes Jr. and Isaac Farnsworth share a bond that stretches beyond the lines of a basketball court.

The three becoming great friends over the course of their time at Snider, partly because of their love for sports and some it coming from their love to learn.

The three were given offers to go to Rose-Hulman next year, Duff and Farnsworth for basketball and Barnes Jr. for football. The seniors agreed it was an opportunity that they couldn’t pass up.

Duff plans to study computer science, Farnsworth and Barnes Jr. will be going into engineering in the fall.