FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s rare for there to be a co-conference champion in any sport when it comes to the SAC, but that is indeed this case this spring in baseball as Snider and Bishop Dwenger will share the SAC crown after the Panthers topped the Saints 3-1 on Thursday at Michael W. Hawley Field.

The Saints and Panthers both finished 12-2 in SAC play. They split their head-to-head games, as Dwenger beat Snider 4-1 at the ASH Centre on Tuesday with the Panthers returning the favor at Hawley Field on Thursday.