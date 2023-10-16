FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Per the IHSAA, girls basketball teams in the state could begin practice on Monday and perhaps no team was more eager to hit the hardwood than the Snider Panthers.

Snider returns all five starters from last year’s team that went 21-5 and advanced to the 4A semi-state. The Panthers are led by a pair of standouts who made the Indiana Junior All-Star squad last year in seniors Jordyn Poole and Johnea Donahue. A point guard, Poole averaged 16.7 points and 4.0 assists last season and is committed to play at Purdue. Donahue put up 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 5.6 steals a game as a junior and is committed to Bowling Green.

In addition, senior Tia Phinezy (8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 blocks) will patrol the post for the Panthers, while senior CC Sims (9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds) and junior Kyra Parker (5.2 points) will be counted on as key contributors.

Head coach Reggie Tharp returns for his second season leading the program. The Panthers are looking to build off last year, with their 2022-23 campaign ending in a one-point 67-66 loss to Fishers at semi-state.

Snider opens the season Thursday, November 7 at home against Huntington North.