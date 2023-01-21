FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in three seasons, Snider earned a SAC wrestling title during Saturday’s conference meet at Kilmer Court.

The Panthers topped Bishop Dwenger, who won the last two SAC meets, with a team score of 282 points. Bishop Dwenger finished with a team score of 254.

Among the top wrestlers on Saturday was Snider sophomore Julianna Ocampo, who continues to add to her impressive prep career. The 2-time girls state champion pinned her opponent in quick fashion to win a conference championship in the 106-pound weight class.

With Saturday’s meet in the rearview mirror, wrestling teams now prepare for the IHSAA sectional meets, which are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28.