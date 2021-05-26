Snider slugs way over Carroll to open sectional baseball play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Langston Leavell, Blake George and Deron Swanson all went deep while Swanson threw a complete game as the Panthers topped Carroll 7-2 in first round 4A action as sectional baseball play got underway Wednesday night.
4A at Carroll
Carroll 2 Snider 7 (F)
4A at Huntington North
Huntington North 15 North Side 1 (F)
South Side — Homestead —
3A at Wawasee
Jimtown 3 Tippecanoe Valley 2 (F)
Lakeland — Wawasee —
3A at Garrett
Angola 0 Bishop Luers 10 (F-5)
3A at Norwell
Marion 0 Norwell 10 (F-6)
Mississinewa — Heritage —
3A at Yorktown
Hamilton Heights 2 Delta 0 (F)
Jay County — Guerin Catholic —
2A at Westview
LaVille — Bremen —
Central Noble 5 Prairie Heights 1 (F)
2A at Eastside
Churubusco 1 Bluffton 7 (F)
South Adams — Woodlan —
2A at Wabash
Wabash 4 Carroll (Flora) 3 (F)
Rochester — Cass —
1A at Fremont
Canterbury 3 Bethany Christian 5 (F)
Elkhart Christian Academy 0 Blackhawk Christian 10 (F-5)
1A at Caston
Southwood 6 Northfield 2 (F)